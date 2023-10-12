Security guard accused of multiple sexual assaults in Koreatown

article

A security guard accused in a string of sexual assaults has been arrested and authorities say there may be more victims.

According to the LAPD, a 20-year-old woman came forward on Sept. 29 to report she was abducted and sexually assaulted by the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Matthew Scott Reyes, near 3rd Street and Western Avenue.

The woman told police a good Samaritan intervened and was able to subdue Reyes, who later had to be hospitalized due to injuries he sustained during the confrontation. He was later taken into custody.

A follow-up investigation has connected Reyes to two other sexual assaults in the area in the last month, officials said. He was employed as a security guard and may have worn dark-colored clothing resembling a security uniform during the assaults. Officials said he was driving a white Toyota Corolla at the time of his arrest.

Reyes was arrested Oct. 6 on six felony counts including two counts each of rape, forced oral copulation, and robbery.

He remains behind bars with bail set at $1.5 million.

Investigators said at this time they have identified three women whom Reyes assaulted but believe there may be others who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD's Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. To remain anonymous, you can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.