LAPD holds fundraiser for officer killed in off-duty crash

Remembering a Los Angeles police officer who died this weekend in an off-day accident – a barbecue fundraiser for the family was held at LAPD's Central Division in honor of Officer Baldemar "Jerry" Sandoval.

Early Saturday morning, Sandoval was killed when his car rear-ended a stalled big rig on the eastbound 210 Freeway.

Sandoval leaves behind a wife and twin 4-year-old boys.

The officer known for his big smile was on his way to becoming a sergeant. He currently worked Vice and had been at Central Division for six years.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the grieving family. Those looking to help can click here for more information.