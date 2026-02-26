LAPD warns of 'distraction' ATM theft scheme targeting the elderly

The Brief LAPD detectives are searching for two suspects involved in a sophisticated "distraction" identity theft ring targeting elderly ATM users across Southern California. The duo allegedly uses a $20 bill to distract victims after filming their PINs, swapping the victim's bank card with a near-identical counterfeit. Authorities have released suspect photos following a January 15 incident where an 83-year-old man was defrauded of thousands of dollars.



Police in Los Angeles are warning the public about a coordinated theft scheme targeting elderly residents at local ATMs.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, an 83-year-old man was targeted at an ATM in the 2100 block of Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 15.

An investigation revealed the two suspects worked in tandem: one observes the victim entering their PIN, while the other drops a $20 bill on the ground.

When the victim is alerted to the money and turns around, that's when the suspect quickly replaces the victim's real bank card with a fake one already in the machine.

Later that day, the same two suspects were seen at a bank in the 800 block of North San Fernando Boulevard withdrawing the victim's money, police said.

What you can do:

Police are urging ATM users – especially the elderly – to be hyper-aware of their surroundings.

If you are approached or "alerted" to dropped money while your card is still in an ATM, do not turn away from the terminal, police advised.

If you recognize the two people in the photos, contact Detective Franssen at 213-486-5947. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.