LAPD warns of 'distraction' ATM theft scheme targeting the elderly
LOS ANGELES - Police in Los Angeles are warning the public about a coordinated theft scheme targeting elderly residents at local ATMs.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, an 83-year-old man was targeted at an ATM in the 2100 block of Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 15.
An investigation revealed the two suspects worked in tandem: one observes the victim entering their PIN, while the other drops a $20 bill on the ground.
When the victim is alerted to the money and turns around, that's when the suspect quickly replaces the victim's real bank card with a fake one already in the machine.
SUGGESTED:
- Suspect on the run after Compton hit-and-run
- San Bernardino PD seeking public's help locating 20-year-old homicide suspect
- Irvine home searched by FBI for possible hazardous materials
Later that day, the same two suspects were seen at a bank in the 800 block of North San Fernando Boulevard withdrawing the victim's money, police said.
What you can do:
Police are urging ATM users – especially the elderly – to be hyper-aware of their surroundings.
If you are approached or "alerted" to dropped money while your card is still in an ATM, do not turn away from the terminal, police advised.
If you recognize the two people in the photos, contact Detective Franssen at 213-486-5947. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.