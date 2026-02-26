Irvine home searched by FBI for possible hazardous materials

The Brief FBI hazmat teams searched a rental home in an Irvine gated community after police discovered what appeared to be a homemade science lab with signs of a fire. The investigation began Monday when a landlord reported suspicious circumstances near Cartwheel and Illuna. The FBI says there is no known threat to the public.



An investigation continues after a rental home inside a gated community in Irvine was searched by federal agents for possible hazardous materials.

What we know:

Irvine police officers were first called to the home Monday after a landlord reported suspicious circumstances inside the property near Cartwheel and Illuna, off Irvine Boulevard.

When officers went inside the home, they found what was believed to be a homemade science lab and signs that it had caught fire. That discovery prompted police to contact the Orange County Fire Authority.

Hazmat teams were brought in to identify chemicals and written materials found inside the home. Authorities said the materials raised serious concerns.

The investigation was later turned over to the FBI. The agency said its evidence response team and hazardous evidence response team responded at the request of local and county authorities.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed FBI hazmat teams working inside and around the home while wearing gas masks and protective gear.

The FBI said there is no known threat to the public. Officials also confirmed that no arrests have been made, no injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued.

What we don't know:

Authorities have released few details about the specific chemicals or materials found inside the home. Investigators have not said who may have been responsible for the lab or what the purpose of it was.

The investigation remains active.