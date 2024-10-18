LAPD seizes enough fentanyl to kill all of Los Angeles County in massive drug bust

article

The Los Angeles Police Department announced a major drug bust this week in which they seized enough fentanyl to kill more than the entire population of Los Angeles County — and that wasn't even all of it.

It happened on Oct. 16 during an undercover operation between the LAPD's Narcotics and Gang teams in downtown Los Angeles.

At the end of it, officers had arrested 28-year-old Jose Alberto Soto and booked him for allegedly selling fentanyl.

After Soto's arrest, Narcotics officers served a warrant at a South LA building, where they found and seized more than 50 pounds of powdered fentanyl, nearly nine pounds of black tar heroin and $14,500.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, as little as 2 mg of fentanyl can be lethal. That makes those 50 pounds enough to kill more than 11,000,000 people — or more than live in all of LA County.

Aside from its deadly potential, the DEA estimates that the fentanyl is worth more than $4 million on the street.

The LAPD is still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.