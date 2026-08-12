LAPD drone program assisting in pursuits, locating missing persons

The Brief One year after introducing its "Drone as First Responder" program, the LAPD reports that drones have been dispatched over 9,800 times, beating patrol officers to the scene 73 percent of the time. Drones completely canceled the need for responding patrol officers in nine percent of calls, freeing up resources for other emergencies while aiding in police pursuits and missing person searches. Addressing privacy concerns, Assistant Chief Emada Tingirides emphasized the program's role in de-escalation, noting that drones only record upon arrival at a scene and flight logs are fully accessible to the public via an online database.



A year after implementing drones for call responses, the Los Angeles Police Department reports that the technology has improved response times and aided in situations like pursuits and missing person searches.

Despite public privacy concerns, the department emphasizes transparency, noting that drones only record once they arrive at an incident scene and that flight records are accessible to the public.

What we know:

Since their introduction last July, the drones have been dispatched more than 9,800 times. In 73% of those instances, the drones arrived at the scene before patrol officers.

Also, in 9% of those cases, the drones were able to cancel responding officers entirely, freeing them to take other calls.

The drones have assisted officers in tracking suspects at the end of pursuits in tight alleyways or tunnels, and they helped officers locate a missing child at night near a freeway overpass.

What they're saying:

"I truly believe having this tool has been extremely beneficial as it relates to a deescalation tool and providing resources and oversight and knowledge for our officers that are responding to these calls for service," said Assistant Chief Emada Tingirides.

"This is a historical time for the Los Angeles Police Department to utilize technology alongside our patrol officers to better serve the community," Tingirides added.

Dig deeper:

To address privacy concerns that drones are constantly monitoring residents, the LAPD stated that the drones do not record while traveling. Recording begins only when the drone arrives overhead at the scene of an incident.

The LAPD maintains a public online database where anyone can check when, where, and for how long a drone was flown.

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