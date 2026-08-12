Fullerton warehouse fire briefly shuts down nearby municipal airport; No one hurt

The Brief Crews are battling a warehouse fire in Fullerton that broke out around noon Wednesday. The nearby Fullerton Municipal Airport briefly shut down because of the fire and has since reopened. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Crews are battling a fire at a warehouse in Fullerton.

What we know:

The Fullerton Fire Department responded to a call of heavy fire coming from the "rear of the building" at a warehouse, believed to be owned by Capri Shoes, on West Commonwealth around noon on Wednesday, August 12.

Because the fire broke out less than a half-mile away, the Fullerton Municipal Airport briefly shut down while smoke and flames were visible. The airport has since reopened, the Fullerton Fire Department told FOX 11's Rachel Aragon.

No one was hurt in the fire, Fullerton FD said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What they're saying:

The size of the warehouse fire prompted Fullerton FD to request second and third alarms.

"We requested second and third alarms for manpower to help assist due to the heat conditions outside today and fatigue to the firefighters," Fullerton Deputy Fire Chief Michael Meacham told FOX 11's Rachel Aragon. "We went to a defensive operation on the involved unit, we were able to hold the fire to the unit of origin and prevent fire spread to the rest of the building."