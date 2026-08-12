Angels host 800 kids for annual back-to-school event

Angels Baseball Foundation hosted 800 kids at Angel Stadium to get students ready for the upcoming school year.

The students visited the Big A on August 4 to collect school supplies, new clothes and shoes, in addition to getting some Angels gear.

Angels Baseball Foundation's 14th annual "Back 2 School" event served kids from 11 nonprofit organizations across Southern California, which included Anaheim Family YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley, Project Access, Orange County Rescue Mission, Families Forward, Easterseals, KidWorks, Homeless Intervention Services of Orange County (HIS-OC), Priority Center and Higher Ground.

Project Access was among the nonprofit organizations teaming up with the Angels Baseball Foundation for the event. The organization brought in 100 of the 800 kids who came to Angel Stadium for the back-to-school event.

"We want to set up our residents for self-sufficiency, so it's really important for us to provide our kids with the tools that they need to thrive into the school," said Project Access regional manager of resident services Breanda Morales de Martinez. "Some of our kids will be first time university students at some point in their lives, so it's important to us to partner with organizations like the Angels to be able to give these kids the tools they need and have what they need in the years to come."

Those looking to donate or help Project Access can click here for more information.

In addition to getting Halos gear and new school supplies, the students got a chance to walk through the dugout at Angel Stadium.

"For many of them, this is their first time ever coming to Angel Stadium. And for the stadium to be open just for them makes it all the more special," said Adam Cali, Manager of Foundation and Community Initiatives.

Those looking to help Angels Baseball Foundation can click here for more information.