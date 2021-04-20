LAPD declares tactical alert following conviction of Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd

The Los Angeles Police Department has just declared a tactical alert "in an abundance of caution" following the conviction of Derek Chauvin in Minnesota.

The department noted there are no "current unlawful assemblies" and proactive measures are being taken to ensure it has adequate resources to respond to any unrest. "We remain committed to ensuring the balance of ensuring public safety of all and being respectful to the community," according to the agency.

Earlier Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that a directive was issued to LAPD personnel about restricting the use of 40mm and 37mm projectile launchers against crowds of protesters ahead of the verdict being reached in the trial.

RELATED: Directive issued to LAPD personnel restricting use of projectile launchers against protesters

The directive called for an immediate moratorium on the use of the 37-millimeter projectile launcher and restricts the use of the 40-millimeter launcher to only officers who have been trained. Those officers who have been trained can only use the launcher on people who pose a threat of serious bodily injury to others, Moore said.

The directives came after a federal judge issued orders restricting the department's use of the launchers against crowds of protesters after Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the LAPD.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who was killed May 25, 2020.

RELATED:

The 12 jurors deliberated for around 10 hours before they reached their verdict. After the verdict was read, the judge revoked Chauvin's bail and he was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom by a sheriff's deputy. He is expected to be sentenced in about two months.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.