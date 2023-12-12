LAPD cruiser hits, kills pedestrian in; Moore has 'serious concerns' about cop's driving

A Los Angeles Police Department cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles last week and Chief Michel Moore said that he had "very serious concerns regarding the officer's driving."

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, at the intersection of Century Boulevard and McKinley Avenue. According to LAPD, an officer with the department's Community Safety Partnership Bureau was driving east on Century with the lights on.

When the officer drove through the green light at the intersection, they hit the pedestrian, who police said was not in the crosswalk.

Officers tried to give the pedestrian CPR, and the pedestrian was brought to the hospital where they later died.

The LAPD's Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation team is looking into the crash and is bringing the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

In a press release Tuesday, Moore said that "while we are in the very preliminary stages of the investigation, I have very serious concerns regarding the officer's driving leading up to the collision." He added during a press conference that the officer may have been using the emergency lights inappropriately when the crash happened. Moore added that Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the crash.

The LAPD said the pedestrian who was killed did not have identification on them at the time of the crash, and that the department is working with the Medical Examiner's Office to try and identify them.