LAPD bike officer hit by car in Koreatown

A Los Angeles Police Department bicycle officer was injured Friday in a collision in Koreatown involving a motorist who was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired, authorities said.

Paramedics sent to the 900 block of South Ardmore Avenue about 8 a.m. took the officer to a hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries, according to the Los Angeles fire and police departments.

SUGGESTED:

The motorist's name was not immediately released. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.