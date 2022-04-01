LAPD bike officer hit by car in Koreatown
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department bicycle officer was injured Friday in a collision in Koreatown involving a motorist who was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired, authorities said.
Paramedics sent to the 900 block of South Ardmore Avenue about 8 a.m. took the officer to a hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries, according to the Los Angeles fire and police departments.
The motorist's name was not immediately released. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
