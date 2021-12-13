LAPD arrests suspected shooter at Hollywood memorial for Vicente Fernández

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly firing at a crowd near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans had gathered to remember 81-year-old performer Vicente Fernández, who died Sunday morning in Mexico.

The shots were fired from an apartment building across the street from the memorial in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard and were reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Andrew Dineen at the Hollywood Station.

Joseph Dietrich, 35, was booked on suspicion of "shooting into an inhabited dwelling," according to the LAPD. He was being held on $500,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired from an apartment building at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., east of Vine Street, Dineen said.

The witnesses also said they saw a person's arm holding a handgun from an upper story window in the apartment building across the street from the memorial. One bullet hit a glass door on that side of the street, according to multiple media reports.

A team of LAPD officers entered the building and based on information provided by witnesses, narrowed the search area, Dineen said. Officers then found the alleged shooter, took him into custody and recovered a handgun.

The man provided no motive for the attack, Dineen said.

No one was hit in the shooting. The LAPD shut down that section of Hollywood Boulevard during the search for the gunman.

