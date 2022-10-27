Expand / Collapse search

LAPD gets emergency funding for overtime

By FOX 11
Published 
LAPD
FOX 11

LAPD emergency funding for overtime

A rise in crime and a lack in staffing has led to a surge in overtime for officers with the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES - A rise in crime and a lack in staffing has led to a surge in overtime for officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Right now the LAPD is about 800 officers short. 

But during a news conference held Thursday by Chief Michel Moore, it was announced that three divisions are getting extra funds thanks to Council member Paul Koretz, who is in a contested race for LA City Controller. 

The $250,000 from discretionary funds will help pay for overtime in three divisions - $50,000 to Pacific, $100,000 to Wilshire, and $100,000 to West LA. 

That's about 250 extra 10-hour shifts, officials said. The money will be used to increase police presence including foot patrols, engagement, and education. 

It will not be used to hire more police officers. 