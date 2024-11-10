Landscaper arrested for allegedly looting Camarillo home affected by Mountain Fire

The Brief Ramon Pacheco is accused of looting a Camarillo home amid the Mountain Fire. Pacheco allegedly stole a man's electric bicycle that was parked in front of his home. Pacheco admitted he stole the bike and returned it to the owner.



A landscaper was arrested for allegedly stealing an electric bicycle from a Camarillo home affected by the Mountain Fire, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, Ramon Avila Pacheco of Camarillo, apparently confessed to the Nov. 8 crime after he was confronted by the bike's owner.

The owner said he had parked his bicycle in his driveway and was surveying damage to his front yard when he noticed his bike had suddenly gone missing.

SUGGESTED: Mountain Fire explodes to 20K+ acres in Ventura County

That's when he apparently confronted Pacheco and the rest of the landscaping crew, who were at a nearby home.

Avila removed the bike from an enclosed trailer and returned it to the owner, officials said.

Pacheco was arrested the following day.

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County has scorched more than 20,000 acres since it first broke out near Somis on Nov. 8. At last check, the fire was 26% contained.

SUGGESTED: Family's new home destroyed in Ventura County Mountain Fire

Thousands remain under evacuation orders and homes continue to be threatened.