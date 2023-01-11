Lancaster teen reported missing

A 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing, authorities said Wednesday.

Curtis Davion Pearson was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

Curtis is Black, 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black shoulder-length braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with red and blue pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen Curtis or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD Watch Commander at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.