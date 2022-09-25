Woman found dead inside her Lancaster home

A homicide investigation continues in Lancaster after a woman was found dead inside her home overnight.

Sheriff's deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to a call reporting a burglary/home invasion in the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue just after midnight.

At the scene, deputies found the victim, a woman between 50 and 55-years-old, suffering from blunt force trauma to her head. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An unidentified man found in the house was detained, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).