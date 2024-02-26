Lancaster 3-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

LANCASTER, Calif. – New details continue to emerge following the shocking and heartbreaking death of a three-year-old boy in Lancaster. Authorities said earlier in the investigation the toddler’s throat was slashed before he was rushed to the hospital and on Monday, his death was officially ruled a homicide.

The young victim was identified as David Jacques Hernandez. On Friday, officials announced his mother’s live-in boyfriend was arrested in the killing. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Rena Naulls, and he was initially considered a person of interest during the early stages of the investigation.

During the late evening hours of Tuesday, Feb. 20, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a child who was bleeding and unconscious inside a home located in the 43400 block of 57th Street West, located near the intersection of Avenue K and 60th Street West.

Investigators at the scene found the toddler suffering from cuts, lacerations, or stab wounds to his neck. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Naulls was also taken to the hospital for treatment after attempting to take his own life, sheriff's officials said.

"When a minor is killed, it's traumatic for all the parties involved. And for deputies [and] investigators, it can hit close to home. It's a very heinous crime, and it's very difficult to handle those types of scenes," said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra with LASD Homicide.

Three other children were home at the time. All three were unharmed and were taken into protective custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.