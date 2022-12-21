Lakers' Jeanie Buss engaged to comedian Jay Mohr, TMZ reports

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is set to say "I do."

Buss is engaged to comedian Jay Mohr, whom she has been dating since 2017, TMZ reports.

Buss has previously shared photos of her and Mohr together on her Instagram page.

Most recently, she shared a post on Dec. 13 of the two embraced as Mohr kisses her on the cheek.

"All is good @jaymohr37 - you are the best!! Which way is the moon?" she captioned the post.

On her birthday last year, Buss shared a heartfelt post on the "Happiness. Love. Joy." she experiences with Mohr.

Details on the proposal were not immediately available.