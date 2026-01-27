Mother says LA school calls police over autistic kindergartner’s behavior

The Brief A mother says her son's special needs have been ignored by his school and the school often calls police to address his disability-related behaviors. Isaiah is a 6-year-old kindergartner at Lake Street Primary in Westlake.



A mother says her son's special needs are being ignored by school officials.

What they're saying:

Asia Terry says Lake Street Primary in LA’s Westlake is criminalizing her son’s disability.

"There's been an ongoing issue with the school contacting police to address Isaiah's disability-related behaviors," Terry told FOX 11.

6-year-old Isaiah is autistic, and his mom says Lake Street calls school police when he’s disruptive.

"I have to constantly remind him that the police is not coming for you. You're not a bad boy. They claim that Isaiah had stabbed someone, or poked someone with a pencil. I wouldn't ever think the police should be called."

Terry resorts these incidents to the school’s way of retaliating after she complained.

"I don’t like school cause they’re mean to me," the kindergartner said.

"He means the world to me, especially having autism. It's like, I could love him in a whole different way. I want to see him strive," Terry exclaimed.

The other side:

LAUSD sent FOX 11 the following statement, "The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. While we cannot provide information on individual student matters, we can share that, in accordance with District policy, students experiencing medical or mental health emergencies receive necessary individualized support, including compassionate care from designated staff such as psychiatric social workers, contracted mental health professionals, local medical providers, and Los Angeles Unified's Mental Health Evaluation Team."