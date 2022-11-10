LAFD mourns loss of firefighter who died at home

article

The Los Angeles Fire Department is mourning one of their own after a firefighter passed away.

Kenneth Brink passed away at him home on Nov. 9. His cause of the death was not revealed.

Brink was a 15-year veteran of LAFD and worked at Fire Station 88 in Sherman Oaks with the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force and LAFD's Swiftwater Rescue Team.

"This is a tremendous loss and will be felt across our entire department. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, friends, and fellow firefighters. Rest in peace, Firefighter Brink," the fire department said.