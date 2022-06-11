LAFD Hazmat investigation underway at Studio City hotel

The Los Angeles Fire Department has begun a Hazmat investigation at a Studio City hotel after authorities found an unresponsive person in one of the hotel rooms.

According to the department, crews were called to the Sheraton Universal Hotel on Universal Hollywood Drive around 4:20 p.m. Saturday after LAPD had found an unresponsive person in a room on the ninth floor of the building. In addition to the person, crews found what they called "warning signs telling others not to enter the room due to the presence of a potentially hazardous substance," according to LAFD's Brian Murphy.

The entire ninth floor of the building was isolated and anyone nearby was asked to shelter in place. LAFD Hazmat units are currently treating one person for "unspecified symptoms," though no information about that person was immediately available.

No other information about the situation was immediately available.