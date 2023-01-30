LAFD firefighters help deliver baby

Welcome to the world little one!

Soren Armour Longo made quite the entrance into the world with some assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Studio City couple Lawrence and Astrid Longo welcomed the little bundle of joy three-and-a-half weeks early. Soren is their third child.

Crews with Fire Station 86 arrived within four minutes of the call and just like that - Soren was born.

Astrid said it took "barely one [push], one-and-a-half."

"They talked us through what to do," she said.

"What a wild, eventful arrival!"

Firefighter-EMT Joshua Krylo has delivered babies before, he said when reuniting with the family a week later, but it's actually very rare.

"It's a part of our job.. we show up and go to work.. but she did all the work.. we just showed up," he said.

According to Krylo, the department responded to around 400 obstetrics calls out of all the calls they receive in a typical year - that's less than 1%.

As for the Longos, Lawrence said he's proud to show off his "warrior wife," who was actually teaching a workout class two hours before their second child was born.

"She'll be back at work Monday," he said.

Congrats to the growing family!