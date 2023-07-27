LAFC's Ryan Hollingshead invites Wednesday's Child to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles showing

They are iconic cartoon characters made famous decades ago and now, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" are back.

Thanks to an LAFC soccer player who's also an adoptive father, Ryan Hollingshead, an invitation went out to some former foster youth to attend a preview of the newest movie in the popular franchise.

The VIP showing for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was held at the AMC Del Amo 18 at Del Amo Fashion Center. Fifty-plus people got the invite from FOX 11's Wednesday's Child foster care/adoption program and had the theater to themselves.

Tyraughn Barnett was among the former foster youth who aged out of the system. He shared his tickets with the band director at the high school in which he volunteers, Banning High, who brought his children.

Barnett got emotional in sharing his relationship with the school and his childhood. He was 13 years old when he was first on FOX 11 and in foster care. He's now 31.

Hollingshead and his wife have four children. His third was adopted through children's services in Texas. The soccer star addressed the crowd saying, "I really appreciate you guys being here. Enjoy. Enjoy the movie."

LAFC is in season and hoping to repeat as MLS Cup champions.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes out Wednesday, August 2.