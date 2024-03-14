Lady Lowriders breaking stereotypes

Lady Lowriders and other all-women car clubs are breaking into the Southern California scene.

Social media is a huge part of it, with women able to connect and see others out there, who are doing more than riding in the passenger seats.

One of the best known all-female clubs was the Lady Bugs, formed in the 1970’s in the L.A. area. Members owned VW Beetles, and were part of the scene till they disbanded in the 80’s.

In the last few years, clubs have exploded, from the Black Widows Car Club, to Varrio Vamps, Las Chingonas, Latin Queens Inland Empire and the Lady Lowriders Club, who invited us to their yearly cruise in Pasadena to celebrate International Women's Day.

So, how could we say no! The women are breaking stereotypes… cruising, hopping and 3-wheeling their way into a traditionally all-male world… until now!