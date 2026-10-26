Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI Apple Music Half Time Show at SoFi Stadium

The Brief Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show. The performance will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 14, 2027. Jay-Z appears to have nominated himself through Roc Nation’s entertainment partnership with the NFL.



Rapper and entertainment mogul Jay-Z is headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Half Time show.

Jay-Z appears to have nominated himself to perform during Super Bowl LXI, as the rapper has an entertainment partnership with the NFL through his company, Roc Nation. The big game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, February 14, 2027.

Below is the video of the rapper making the announcement:

The backstory:

The "99 Problems" rapper is considered one of the most decorated artists in the genre. The 25-time Grammy Award winner has been nominated 89 times, and his iconic album "Reasonable Doubt" earned a Grammy Hall of Fame induction in 2025. Additionally, he became the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The upcoming big game will be the first Super Bowl hosted in Southern California since Super Bowl LVI in Feb. 2022. The previous SoFi Stadium Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by an all-star lineup featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, with appareances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

In the previous Super Bowl, the halftime show was headlined by Bad Bunny at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.