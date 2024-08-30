Labor Day weekend expected to be busiest travel period on record

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and millions of people are looking to travel and enjoy the sunny weather one last time.

According to The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) more than 17 million people are expected to fly this weekend, making it the busiest Labor Day travel period on record.

Friday, August 30, is projected to be the peak travel day.

The TSA said air travel volumes this summer are the highest they've seen in history. The top ten busiest travel days in the agency’s history have all occurred this year since May 2024.

"People are traveling more than ever this summer and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The travel period will run through Wednesday, September 4. Monday, September 2 is also expected to be a busy day.

Flights in LA

As of Friday morning, 84 flights in and out of Los Angeles at LAX were delayed and six flights were canceled.

The TSA was also experiencing longer wait times at Burbank, John Wayne, and Ontario.