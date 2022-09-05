Wilmington celebrates Labor Day with parade

Despite relentless heat, crowds gathered at the Labor Solidarity Parade and Rally in Wilmington.

This event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, so it was going to take more than heat - even a lot of heat - to stop many from coming.

"It's tiring but you know I just have to keep in mind that you know I have to lead this band… going through this heat so you know in my mind I'm saying I have to keep this band going," said drummer Dylan Hernandez.

"It's a beautiful tradition, very spiritual, and getting to dot in the heat takes it to another level," said dancer Biri.

The takes everything to a whole new level.

RELATED: California heat wave: Flex Alert extended through Labor Day

People are finding a patch of shade anywhere they could, keeping themselves and their pets hydrated.

No one even considered the possibility of not being here on this Labor Day.

"Everyone could be at home and especially cooling off, but they chose to be here, chose to be here in solidary with labor," said mayoral candidate Karen Bass.

"If it wasn't for that union, I probably wouldn't have a lot, including this beautiful vehicle right here," said Ben Chavez with the Wilmington Car Club.

At this time a heat stroke-related illness has not yet been reported.