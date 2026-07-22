LA28 Olympics ticket draw: Last chance to register for Drop 2 today

The Brief Drop 2 opens ticket sales across all Olympic sports following a record-breaking first drop that saw over 4 million tickets sold worldwide. Selection in the draw does not guarantee ticket availability, and specific session inventory will vary during assigned buyer time slots. Fans looking to secure seats for the Los Angeles Games must complete their registration online by 11:59 p.m. PT to participate in the upcoming draws.



The deadline is fast approaching to register for the second ticket drop for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

What we know:

The second registration period requires fans to create a free profile at tickets.la28.org by July 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Individuals who previously registered during the first drop are automatically entered and do not need to sign up again unless they wish to opt into the Visa Presale.

Qualifying Visa cardholders who opt in on their profile page before tonight's deadline enter a dedicated presale draw running July 29–31, though cardholders selected for this presale will not be eligible for the main Drop 2 time slots in August.

Individual purchasing limits remain capped at 12 cumulative tickets per person across Olympic events and ceremonies, with a specific limit of four tickets per ceremony.

Fans can purchase up to 12 additional tickets for Football (Soccer) matches without reducing their general allowance.

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Ticket prices span from under $100 to thousands of dollars, and accessible seating options can be selected directly on the ticketing platform during assigned time slots without needing supporting documents.

This follows an initial drop where local host communities in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City claimed nearly 75% of the 4 million tickets sold.

What we don't know:

While registration enters fans into the system, it does not guarantee a purchasing time slot or ticket availability for specific high-demand sessions.

Organizers have not disclosed the exact number of tickets or specific session allocations that will be released during Drop 2.

What you can do:

Register or update your profile: Visit Visit tickets.la28.org before 11:59 p.m. PT tonight to create an account or verify your existing profile.

Opt in for Visa Presale: Existing and new registrants using a qualifying Visa card must ensure the Visa Presale box is selected on their profile page before the deadline.

Monitor your email: Keep an eye on your inbox on July 27 (for Visa Presale) or August 6–7 (for Drop 2) to see if you have been assigned a purchasing time slot.