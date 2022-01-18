LA Zoo raises more than $70k as part of Betty White Challenge

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association announced Tuesday that it had raised more than $70,000 as part of the Betty White Challenge.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge movement started on social media, as a way to honor the late actress and animal activist. White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. The challenge asked fans to pick a humane society, local rescue or animal shelter in her memory and donate $5 in her name.

The LA Zoo said it received $70,389 in donations from 49 states and 11 countries on Monday alone. The organization has received more than $94,000 in White's name

"We are blown away by the number of donations we received yesterday as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge," GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a press release. "Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor. So many worthy animal and wildlife organizations were greatly impacted by yesterday’s challenge, and we know Betty is smiling. Betty is a true champion of animals in both life and death, and we look forward to honoring her legacy at the Los Angeles Zoo."

Many people have been donating to various causes close to the White's heart since her passing last month. A new mural of the Golden Girls star was recently painted in the Melrose neighborhood, which urges people to "Be more like Betty," and includes a QR through which you can donate to a local animal shelter.

