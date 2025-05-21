LA Zoo confirms fate of elephants Billy and Tina

The Brief Los Angeles Zoo elephants Billy and Tina have been moved to their new home at the Tulsa Zoo, ending a day of speculation. Animal advocacy groups had opposed the move, advocating for the elephants to be sent to a sanctuary with more space. The LA Zoo maintains the move was in the elephants' best interest and based on expert recommendations.



Billy and Tina, the last two elephants that remained at the Los Angeles Zoo, have been relocated to Oklahoma, zoo officials confirmed Wednesday.

The surprise announcement comes after reports surfaced Tuesday of the elephants being secretly removed from their enclosure.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the LA Zoo said Billy and Tina arrived safely at the Tulsa Zoo and would be deeply missed.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our members, volunteers, staff, and the more than 1.5 million guests who visit the Los Angeles Zoo annually. As they begin their new chapter, we know that Billy and Tina will receive the same love and expert individualized care that they have had at the Los Angeles Zoo," the zoo said in a statement.

What we know:

TMZ was the first to report the elephants were removed from their enclosure around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The elephants were then allegedly put into crafts and loaded onto semi-trucks to be transferred to Tulsa. TMZ also reported the elephant exhibit at the LA Zoo was empty on Tuesday, with no keepers, and the electric fence was turned off.

SkyFOX was over the elephant enclosure Wednesday morning and no elephants were in sight.

The other side:

In response to the elephants' relocation, the Nonhuman Rights Project released a statement that read in part, "We still have viable legal options to secure Billy and Tina's freedom in an elephant sanctuary, and we're not stopping."

The backstory:

In April, the LA Zoo announced that Tina and Billy would be relocated to Tulsa to live out their days at the newly expanded Elephant Experience and Preserve at the Tulsa Zoo.

The decision was met with some anger and protest. Just last week, a judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have put a temporary stop on a bid by the LA Zoo from moving its last two beloved elephants.

Zoo officials said the decision was made with the animals' care and well-being as the top priority, and the relocation "will afford them the opportunity to live among other elephants."

Dig deeper:

Billy is 40 years old and Tina is 59. Contrary to the assumption that Billy has spent his entire life at the LA Zoo, his official biography indicates he was born in Malaysia and brought to Los Angeles when he was four years old. Tina's history also reveals she was reportedly a circus performer before arriving at the zoo as an adult.

Zoo officials have mentioned evaluating the elephant exhibit since the deaths of two other elephants -- Jewel, age 61, in 2023, and Shaunzi, age 53, in 2024 -- although they attributed those deaths to "declining health due to issues unrelated to the zoo's enclosure or care."

The Tulsa Zoo houses five Asian elephants and includes a 17-acre area with a 36,650-square-foot elephant barn and a 10-plus-acre wooded elephant preserve. Some in the animal rights community say the Elephant Experience and Preserve in Tulsa "was just a fancy name for the somewhat larger elephant enclosure at the Tulsa Zoo in Oklahoma."