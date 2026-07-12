Hilary Duff fans get into fight during 'Lizzie McGuire' star's Los Angeles concert
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A fight broke out between fans during a Hilary Duff concert in Los Angeles County.
The incident, recorded on Thursday, July 9, showed two fans attacking each other with one of them pulling the other's hair. A man in a black t-shirt tried to break up the fight in the video recorded by social media user @supjoshie.
According to the person recording the video, the fight broke out during Duff's "Lucky Me" tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The "Lizzie McGuire" star was not the video, but the her band was standing on stage when the fight broke out.
No injuries or arrests were formally announced in connection to the incident.
Duff has not released a formal statement on social media, other than celebrating the outcome of the Los Angeles leg of her tour.
"I love being home 🩵 Thank you LA for two incredible sold out nights! I love you endlessly ✨," the singer wrote.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.
The Source: This report referenced information provided by Storyful and Hilary Duff's social media pages.