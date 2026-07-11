Santa Paula woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly running over victim 3 times

The Brief Santa Paula police arrested 24-year-old Vannity Alonso for attempted murder after she allegedly struck a woman with a vehicle multiple times. The incident escalated from a verbal dispute on S. Steckel Dr., leaving a 23-year-old female victim with moderate injuries. Investigators have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the disagreement or if anyone else witnessed the attack.



A Santa Paula woman is facing attempted murder charges following a violent dispute that ended with her allegedly running over another woman three times with a vehicle, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened in the early morning on July 4 or July 5, police said, in the 300 block of S. Stecklel Drive.

That's where the suspect, 24-year-old Vannity Alonso, confronted the 23-year-old victim over a disagreement.

After the argument, Alonso allegedly used a car to intentionally drive at and strike the other woman, which caused her to fall to the ground.

Police said Alonso then shifted the car into reverse, backed over the victim, and shifted into drive to run over her a third time.

Alonso ran away from the scene.

Police went to the Santa Paula Hospital around 1:20 a.m. on July 5, where they interviewed the victim, who suffered moderate injuries.

Detectives tracked down and arrested Alonso on charges of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and destruction of evidence. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the nature of the disagreement that preceded the assault, nor have they specified what evidence was allegedly destroyed. It remains unclear if anyone else witnessed the attack or if drugs or alcohol played a role.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as police look to solidify their case against Alonso. She remains in custody at the Ventura County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is strongly urged to contact Detective Matt Harbin at (805) 826-2969.