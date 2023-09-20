LA woman out at least $100,000 after being robbed by men who followed her to Hancock Park garage

A Los Angeles woman is out at least $100,000 after she was robbed at gunpoint in a parking garage by suspects who followed her car.

Surveillance video captures the moments where the suspects, believed to be two men, followed her all the way to the Hancock Park parking garage.

Once she got out of the car, the suspects held her up at gunpoint and took money, purse and jewelry off of her. This is despite the fact that the complex was gated.

As of late Wednesday night, the suspects remain on the run. They were seen in a black sedan.

The woman owns a jewelry store in Koreatown and it is believed the suspect followed her during her drive from work.