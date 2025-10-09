The Brief Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, will again appear in federal court Thursday in Orlando. The now Melbourne, Florida resident was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deadly Palisades Fire that broke out in January in the Pacific Palisades. Rinderknecht is facing federal criminal charges and will be transferred back to the Central District of California to stand trial.



The man accused of starting one of California’s deadliest wildfires will again appear in federal court next week.

His hearing for Thursday was postponed.

2nd Orlando court hearing

What we know:

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was arrested on Tuesday in Melbourne and appeared in federal court on Wednesday afternoon in Orlando. During the hearing, he acknowledged that he understood the charges against him.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Rinderknecht will again appear in court at 9:45 a.m. ET Thursday, where the topic of bond could be discussed. He is facing federal criminal charges related to the fire. If convicted, Rinderknecht would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

FOX 35 News will be at the court hearing to provide the latest updates on the investigation.

What's next:

Officials said Rinderknecht will be transferred back to the Central District of California to stand trial.

Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht?

Dig deeper:

Rinderknecht, also known as "Jonathan Rinder," and "Jon Rinder," is originally from Indiana and has a high school diploma.

Investigators said he was previously a resident of Palisades and was familiar with the neighborhood he is accused of starting the fire in. Officials said he later moved to Melbourne, Florida, after starting the fire.

Authorities said Rinderknecht started the fire after he finished his shift as an Uber driver. Videos of the fire taken on his cellphone and 911 calls were among the evidence connecting Rinderknecht to the fire, officials said.

Detectives said Rinderknecht had talked with investigators and given "false statements."

What is the Palisades Fire?

The backstory:

The Palisades Fire was the most destructive fire in the city's history. It killed 12 people, burned more than 23,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,000 structures, officials said.