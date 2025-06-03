Expand / Collapse search

June Gloom brings rain, thunderstorms to parts of SoCal

By
Published  June 3, 2025 6:41pm PDT
Severe Weather
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES - Summer might start in June, but currently the weather is far from that. 

Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes hit much of Southern California on Tuesday evening. 

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were primarily reported in the Inland Empire in places like Temecula, Hemet, and Murrieta, as well as the San Bernardino mountain communities.  

FOX 11 forecaster Adam Krueger said the rain is moving east and will be gone by late Tuesday night. Much of Wednesday will be cloudy in the morning, with sunshine appearing later in the day. Krueger said that pattern of early morning June Gloom will remain for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will slowly rise by Saturday. 

Flash Flood Warning

Much of LA County was under a Flood Advisory through 7 p.m. 

A Flash Flood warning was also issued till 7:15 p.m. for Riverside, San Bernardino, and Fontana. 

Beaches Closed

Meanwhile, in Orange County, several beaches closed around 5 p.m. due to lightning in the area. The closed beaches include Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, and the Seal Beach Pier.

People are being asked to clear the water and sand and seek shelter indoors.

Burn Scar Zones 

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said there is a risk of heavy rain and debris flows around the Bridge Burn Scar in the Wrightwood and Mount Baldy areas. 

The Source: Information for this story came from the National Weather Service and City News Service. 

