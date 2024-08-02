Heatwave rolls into SoCal this weekend

Another heatwave is making its way to Southern California this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 110°F.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Riverside County from Saturday 10m a.m. to Monday at 11 p.m. Forecasters predict temperatures to be between 110°F to 117°F. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 80s and 90s.

An excessive heat watch will also take effect Sunday morning in the Antelope Valley and remain in effect until Tuesday night, with temperatures possibly reaching as high as 107°F during that stretch.

Excessive heat watches will also be in effect during the same time period for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, where the mercury could rise to 103, and in the San Gabriel Mountains, Antelope Valley foothills and 5 and 14 Freeway corridors, where highs are expected around 100.

An excessive heat watch was also issued for the Santa Ana mountains and foothill regions in Orange County from Saturday until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot temperatures from the mid-90s to 102 are in the forecast.

The heat is expected to last through Wednesday.

As usual, the coast will be the best place to avoid the heat, with temperatures only rising about one to three degrees above normal, according to the NWS.

There is also a chance of isolated dry thunderstorms.

"So, with some decent sunshine today, thunderstorms will definitely be a threat over the mountains and Antelope Valley today (Friday), especially this afternoon," according to the NWS. "... If any thunderstorms do develop, they will likely produce some decent downpours but should be moving quickly enough to limit any significant flooding threat. However, some storms could be more limited with rainfall, so the threat of gusty outflow winds and dry lightning strikes will be in play."