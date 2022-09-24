Expand / Collapse search

La Verne police investigating potential assault of student after high school football game

By FOX 11 Digital Team
A 19-year-old student at Bishop Amat Memorial High School says he was attacked by two coaches from the Damien High School football team. The La Verne Police Department says it's investigating the student's claims.

LA VERNE, Calif - The La Verne Police Department says it's investigating a claim that at least one Damien High School football coach battered an opposing player after a game this weekend. 

Damien High played Bishop Amat Memorial in La Verne Friday night. Video from after the game shows players and coaches on both sides shouting and shoving. Jesse Ramos said his son, 19-year-old senior Aiden Ramos, told him that two Damien coaches confronted him after the game. 

Jess Ramos said that according to his son, one of the coaches grabbed his shoulder pad and ripped off his helmet. The interaction apparently left the student with a bruise under his eye. 

The La Verne Police Department said it's actively investigating Ramos' claims, but that it has no other information at this time.

FOX 11 has reached out to both Damien High School and Bishop Amat Memorial High School for comment but has not yet heard back from either.