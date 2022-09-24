Man shot by deputy in Rancho Cucamonga, deputy injured

article

A man and a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy are in the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, according to authorities.

According to the SBCSD, deputies were searching a car near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. While a deputy was searching the car, another car came and rammed the car and the deputy, pinning the deputy between the two cars.

The driver then got out of the car and approached the deputy with a knife in his hand. That's when he was shot. That suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to deputies. The deputy who was pinned between cars was sent to the hospital with injuries to his legs, but officials say they're not sure if the deputy sustained other injuries in the incident.

The Sheriff's department did not say what the original search was for, or if it may have been related to the man who allegedly rammed the deputies. The investigation is still ongoing. No other information was immediately available.