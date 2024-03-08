Man found shot to death in Tarzana near Braemar Country Club

A homicide investigation was underway in the San Fernando Valley after a security guard found a man shot to death at the Reseda trailhead near the Braemar Country Club.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 3700 block of Winford Drive, off Reseda Boulevard in Tarzana around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a security guard at Mulholland Park heard several shots fired. The security guard went to investigate and a short time later, he found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the street and contacted authorities.

When first responders arrived, the shooting victim was declared dead at the scene.

A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area but it’s unclear if the driver was connected to the shooting.

A man was found shot to death in Tarzana on the morning of March 8, 2024.

People are being turned away from the trailhead as the investigation continues.

The name of the victim has not been released, and the investigation is active and ongoing.