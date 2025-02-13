Video shows Taco Bell security guard slapping woman at DTLA Cantina

A coalition of African American leaders are calling for the arrest and firing of a Taco Bell Cantina security guard after video shared online shows him slapping a woman.

The incident happened Feb. 9 at the downtown LA location on 7th Street.

At the beginning of the video, the unidentified woman and security guard appear to be in some sort of altercation. She then walked over to the digital ordering screen and as she started typing, the security guard pulled her away and immediately slapped her in the face.

She then walks to the other side of the restaurant as the guard follows her. In the video, the woman could be heard saying "get away from me" repeatedly. The guard was also heard repeatedly asking her to leave.

They continue to exchange words, then the woman proceeds to leave the restaurant.

"Our coalition of civil rights leaders are demanding accountability from Taco Bell leadership and want a meeting with [CEO Sean] Tresvant to discuss customer safety and improved security measures to ensure that customers aren't assaulted by Taco Bell security along with the arrest and prosecution of the security guard responsible for the assault. Our organizations have volunteers in search of the victim who may be homeless," Najee Ali, Director of Project Islamic Hope, said in a statement.

Taco Bell has yet to issue a statement.

It's unclear what led to the altercation. It's also unclear if the woman was under the influence. Unlike regular Taco Bells, Taco Bell Cantina is allowed to sell alcohol.