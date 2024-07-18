Cow spotted taking early morning stroll in San Fernando Valley neighborhood

One San Fernando Valley neighborhood got a taste of the Wild West early Thursday morning after a cow was spotted roaming the streets.

The cow was initially misidentified as a bull as 911 calls came in just after 3 a.m. regarding a large animal running loose in the street in Sylmar.

Video from the scene shows at one point, she was hit by a car and knocked to the ground. The driver had a broken headlight and did stop to help.

It appears the cow roamed for about a mile before returning home to a property located along Gladstone Avenue, near the 210 Freeway, where she is now safe and sound.