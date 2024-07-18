Expand / Collapse search

Cow spotted taking early morning stroll in San Fernando Valley neighborhood

By
Updated  July 18, 2024 8:28am PDT
Sylmar
FOX 11

Cow spotted roaming SFV neighborhood

A cow was seen roaming the streets of Sylmar.

LOS ANGELES - One San Fernando Valley neighborhood got a taste of the Wild West early Thursday morning after a cow was spotted roaming the streets. 

The cow was initially misidentified as a bull as 911 calls came in just after 3 a.m. regarding a large animal running loose in the street in Sylmar.

Bull spotted roaming Sylmar neighborhood

A bull was spotted roaming the streets of Sylmar on Thursday morning.

Video from the scene shows at one point, she was hit by a car and knocked to the ground. The driver had a broken headlight and did stop to help. 

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

It appears the cow roamed for about a mile before returning home to a property located along Gladstone Avenue, near the 210 Freeway, where she is now safe and sound. 