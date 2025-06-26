2 LA restaurants receive highest culinary honor

The Brief Providence and Somni in Los Angeles have been awarded the prestigious three Michelin stars, the highest culinary honor. Two other LA restaurants, Ki and Mori Nozomi, received their first Michelin stars. Three LA-area establishments were recognized with "Bib Gourmand" awards for offering quality food at moderate prices.



Los Angeles now boasts two new three-Michelin-starred restaurants, Providence in Hollywood and Somni in West Hollywood, marking the highest honor a restaurant can receive from the prestigious guide.

This achievement highlights their exceptional cuisine, deemed "worth a special journey."

Additionally, two Los Angeles spots earned their first Michelin star, and three local establishments were recognized with "Bib Gourmand" awards for offering good food at moderate prices.

What we know:

Providence in Hollywood and Somni in West Hollywood were awarded three Michelin stars.

This is considered one of the highest accolades a restaurant can achieve. According to the Michelin Guide's rating system:

One star signifies "high-quality cooking, worth a stop."

Two stars mean "excellent cuisine, worth a detour."

Three stars recognize "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."

SUGGESTED: Malibu restaurants Duke's, Gladstones announce reopening plans

Two other Los Angeles restaurants, Ki in Little Tokyo and Mori Nozomi in Sawtelle, earned their first Michelin stars.

Three Los Angeles-area restaurants received Michelin's "Bib Gourmand" awards, which indicate "good food at a moderate price."

These restaurants are Komal in Historic South-Central, Rasarumah in Westlake's Historic Filipinotown, and Vin Folk in Hermosa Beach.

What they're saying:

The Michelin Guide considers three stars to be the pinnacle of culinary achievement, signifying cuisine that is "exceptional" and "worth a special journey."

SUGGESTED: Americans rated this steakhouse highest among all restaurants for 2025