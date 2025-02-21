LA pursuit: Suspect in tow truck arrested in Sherman Oaks

The Brief A man was arrested following an hour-long chase that started in West LA and ended in Sherman Oaks. The man was allegedly in a stolen AAA tow truck.



A man in an allegedly stolen tow truck was taken into custody after a wild pursuit in Los Angeles.

Timeline:

The chase started just after 1 p.m. in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West LA.

SkyFOX was over the vehicle as it drove on Sepulveda Blvd. near the Getty Center in Brentwood.

Images from SkyFOX showed the driver with his head outside the window, appearing to wave something in his hand.

Throughout the pursuit, the vehicle drove at speeds of around 20 mph or less.

One of its front tires was gone, exposing the rim.

By 1:40 p.m., the driver made his way into Encino.

As he approached Ventura Blvd., the tow truck was weaving through traffic and clipped the side of another truck, taking out his left-side mirror.

Once on Ventura Blvd., the driver was seen hanging out of the car through the driver's side window, waving, and shouting.

End of pursuit

The pursuit came to an end just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards, across from the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Multiple police cars lined the street as the suspect refused to come out. The man was seen talking to police and appeared to show them some cash that was in his hand.

He eventually walked away from the vehicle and police were able to move in and take him into custody without incident.

Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards were closed in both directions for some time.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man got hold of the AAA tow truck.