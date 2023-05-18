LA Pride pulls out of Dodgers LGBTQ+ night amid news of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being excluded

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to face more drama ahead of the team's scheduled pride night celebration.

LA Pride announced Thursday night that the nonprofit will pull out of the Dodgers' LGBTQ+ Pride Night, which is set to take place Friday, June 16. The nonprofit's decision comes after the Dodgers withdrew their initial invite to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence made headlines this week after religious organizations and Sen. Marco Rubio accused the group of mocking Christians. The controversy surrounding The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence prompted the Dodgers to exclude the organization from the upcoming pride night festivities.

LA Pride explained in a statement published on social media that it is pulling out of the Dodgers June event to show solidarity with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

"As a longstanding partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, we are very disappointed in their decision to rescind their invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to be honored at the 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night," LA Pride wrote, in-part, on social media.

