LA police rescue kidnapped baby in San Fernando Valley

Police in Los Angeles rescued a baby that was allegedly kidnapped in San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Oakdale Avenue and Chase Street in the Winnetka neighborhood a little after 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The call prompted a search for the baby and the alleged kidnapper. The baby was eventually found safe and one of the officers responding to the call was there to cradle the child.

One person was detained in Winnetka, but was not identified as a suspect.

It is unknown how the baby briefly disappeared with the alleged kidnapper in the first place.