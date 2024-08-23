LA kidnapping: Vehicle carjacked from Ralphs parking lot with sleeping toddler inside

A one-year-old was safely recovered after authorities said two suspects stole a vehicle with the young child sleeping inside at a Ralphs parking lot in the Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the terrifying incident happened at the Ralphs located at Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards in the Sun Valley area.

The suspects then dropped off the child in the 12000 block of Peoria Street, about a half mile from the initial crime scene.

The toddler is now back with his family.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.