Pursuit suspect evades police after entering parking structure in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit came to an end when the suspect entered a parking structure in downtown LA.
California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit in West Covina and said the driver was wanted for speeding.
Images from SkyFOX showed the suspect, in a red pickup truck, making several U-turns and driving on the wrong side of the road in downtown LA.
The pursuit ended when the driver entered a parking structure near Whole Foods on Grand Avenue and Eighth Street.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if the driver was arrested or fled the area.