Pursuit suspect evades police after entering parking structure in downtown LA

By
Updated  March 24, 2025 11:17pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit came to an end when the suspect entered a parking structure in downtown LA.

California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit in West Covina and said the driver was wanted for speeding. 

Images from SkyFOX showed the suspect, in a red pickup truck, making several U-turns and driving on the wrong side of the road in downtown LA.

The pursuit ended when the driver entered a parking structure near Whole Foods on Grand Avenue and Eighth Street. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the driver was arrested or fled the area. 

