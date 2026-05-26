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Search for suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles police chase

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Published  May 26, 2026 9:00 PM PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
LA car chase involving possible DUI driver

LA car chase involving possible DUI driver

The search is on for the possible DUI driver who led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase near LAX.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The search is on for the driver wanted in the Los Angeles County police chase.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, believed to be wanted for possible DUI, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Tuesday, May 26.

The suspect drove through parts of Carson, Hawthorne, and Inglewood, before SkyFOX lost sight of the pursuit near LAX.

Officials did not say if the suspect was linked to other crimes.

Police Chases