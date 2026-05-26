Search for suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles police chase

The search is on for the driver wanted in the Los Angeles County police chase.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, believed to be wanted for possible DUI, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Tuesday, May 26.

The suspect drove through parts of Carson, Hawthorne, and Inglewood, before SkyFOX lost sight of the pursuit near LAX.

Officials did not say if the suspect was linked to other crimes.