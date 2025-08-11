Elderly woman, man rescued in Pico-Robertson apartment building fire

The Brief LA City firefighters were called to an apartment building located near the intersection of Beverly Drive and Pico Boulevard. Arriving firefighters discovered the fire was coming from the fourth floor. Additional resources were requested.



Two people were rescued after Los Angeles City firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood on Monday.

What we know:

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a six-story apartment building located at 1115 S. Elm Dr., located near the intersection of Beverly Drive and Pico Boulevard, just before 10:50 a.m.

Arriving firefighters discovered the fire was coming from a unit on the fourth floor with smoke seen from the unit's balcony.

Firefighters were able to gain access to the fourth floor and requested additional resources. The fire was then declared a knockdown within 26 minutes.

Following reports of a person trapped inside, a 94-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A 54-year-old man who was also rescued was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

LAFD officials also said the fire was held to one unit and were able to stop the fire from spreading to other units.

Firefighters continue to clear smoke from the building that will affect traffic in the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.