Young boy's body found in Panorama City parking lot
LOS ANGELES - Police found the body of a young boy in a Panorama City parking lot Saturday morning.
What we know:
LAPD officers were called out to the area of Titus Street and Van Nuys Boulevard around 7 a.m. on Saturday. When they got there, they found the dead boy.
According to officers, the child may have been around 3 or 4 years old.
Video taken from the scene showed a white tent set up near a dumpster in a parking lot.
What we don't know:
Officers did not identify the boy, nor did they say how he may have died. The LAPD is investigating the case.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department and City News Service.