Young boy's body found in Panorama City parking lot

By
Published  July 12, 2025 3:22pm PDT
Panorama City
FOX 11
The Brief

    • A child's body was found in a parking lot in Panorama City Saturday morning.
    • The LAPD says the boy may have been around 3 to 4 years old.
    • It wasn't immediately clear how the child died.

LOS ANGELES - Police found the body of a young boy in a Panorama City parking lot Saturday morning.

What we know:

LAPD officers were called out to the area of Titus Street and Van Nuys Boulevard around 7 a.m. on Saturday. When they got there, they found the dead boy. 

According to officers, the child may have been around 3 or 4 years old.

Video taken from the scene showed a white tent set up near a dumpster in a parking lot. 

What we don't know:

Officers did not identify the boy, nor did they say how he may have died. The LAPD is investigating the case.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department and City News Service.

