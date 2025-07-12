Young boy's body found in Panorama City parking lot

article

The Brief A child's body was found in a parking lot in Panorama City Saturday morning. The LAPD says the boy may have been around 3 to 4 years old. It wasn't immediately clear how the child died.



Police found the body of a young boy in a Panorama City parking lot Saturday morning.

What we know:

LAPD officers were called out to the area of Titus Street and Van Nuys Boulevard around 7 a.m. on Saturday. When they got there, they found the dead boy.

According to officers, the child may have been around 3 or 4 years old.

Video taken from the scene showed a white tent set up near a dumpster in a parking lot.

What we don't know:

Officers did not identify the boy, nor did they say how he may have died. The LAPD is investigating the case.